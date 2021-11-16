Azealia Banks announces Brooklyn New Year’s Eve show

Azealia Banks did a series of NYC shows at Webster Hall in September, and she'll be back to ring in 2022. She's announced a New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn Steel on December 31, with Machinedrum, ascendant vierge, Kornél Kovács, Kevin JZ Prodigy, and He Valencia. Azealia will be doing live and DJ sets, and tickets go on sale Friday, 11/19 at 10 AM.

Ahead of New Year's Eve, Azealia will play a pair of Los Angeles shows, at The Novo on December 7 and 8. Tickets to nights one and two are on sale now.