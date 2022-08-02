Azealia Banks announces Central Park show

Azealia Banks has announced a big hometown one-off happening at NYC's Central Park SummerStage on September 8. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (8/4) at 10 AM with member presale starting Wednesday (8/3). The show marks her first appearance at SummerStage, and one of her biggest NYC shows to date.

Check out some video from Azealia's four-day residency at Webster Hall last year below. For more on Azealia Banks, we just included her breakthrough single "212" in our list of 20 great songs that mix hip hop & dance music not by Beyonce or Drake.