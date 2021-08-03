Azealia Banks playing NYC show this month

Grimes' nemesis Azealia Banks is returning to the stage. She's announced a late-night NYC show, happening this month at Webster Hall, on August 27 (11:30 doors). Tickets are on sale now.

The NYC date appears to be Azealia's only upcoming show at the moment, but stay tuned. She recently released a new single, the Galcher Lustwerk-produced "Fuck Him All Night," which you can stream below. She also responded to Grimes' new song, "about having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life," saying, "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me."