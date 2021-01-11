AZITA preps first album in 8 years, shares “Online Life”

Chicago musician AZITA, who returned from a long hibernation in 2020 with new single "Shooting Birds Out of the Sky," will release Glen Echo on March 5 via Drag City. It's her first album in eight years and marks the first time she's written on guitars instead of keyboards. New single "Online Life" has a pleasing Velvet Underground chug to it and is about trying to disconnect: "How to erase gotta run run / Wasn’t none of what I wanted / In my perfect world I’d be undaunted / How to undo / How to unshare / No true feeling left for you."

You can listen to "Online Life" and check out Glen Echo's artwork and tracklist below.

AZITA also collaborated with Bill Callahan and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy on a cover of Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ “Blackness of the Night” last year.

Tracklist:

1. Glen Echo

2. Online Life 04:41

3. Two Brutal Moving Parts

4. If U Die

5. Shooting Birds Out of the Sky

6. Bruxism

7. Our Baby

8. Don’t