Aziz Ansari announces “Last Minute” 2021-2022 tour

Aziz Ansari will close out the year and begin 2022 on the road. He's announced the "Last Minute Tour," which includes shows in North Carolina and South Carolina in December, followed by stops in Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC, and NYC in January. See all dates below.

The NYC show closes out the tour, happening on Monday, January 24 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 17 at 12 PM local time.

Aziz is also playing the huge Netflix is a Joke Fest, which happens April 28-May 8 at venues all over Los Angeles.

AZIZ ANSARI: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sun, Dec 26 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Mon, Dec 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thur, Dec 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center

Sun, Jan 02 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

Fri, Jan 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat, Jan 15 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Thurs, Jan 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat, Jan 22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon, Jan 24 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden