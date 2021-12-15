Aziz Ansari announces “Last Minute” 2021-2022 tour
Aziz Ansari will close out the year and begin 2022 on the road. He's announced the "Last Minute Tour," which includes shows in North Carolina and South Carolina in December, followed by stops in Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC, and NYC in January. See all dates below.
The NYC show closes out the tour, happening on Monday, January 24 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 17 at 12 PM local time.
Aziz is also playing the huge Netflix is a Joke Fest, which happens April 28-May 8 at venues all over Los Angeles.
AZIZ ANSARI: 2021-2022 TOUR
Sun, Dec 26 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Mon, Dec 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thur, Dec 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center
Sun, Jan 02 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre
Fri, Jan 07 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat, Jan 15 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
Thurs, Jan 20 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Sat, Jan 22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Mon, Jan 24 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden