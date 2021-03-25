Azure Ray announce first LP in 10 years (hear “Remedy”)

Dream pop duo Azure Ray returned from a hiatus in 2018 with a new EP, Waves, and now they've announced their first LP in a decade. Remedy is due out June 11 via Maria Taylor's Flower Moon Records, and they've shared the hushed, melancholy title track. Hear it, and see the album's cover art and tracklisting, below.

"We chose Remedy as the title track for our new record because we felt like it spoke to our collective experience of the last year (when this record was written and recorded)," Maria and Orenda Fink say. "Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. 'You’re a remedy, or there’s none.'"

Remedy TrackListing

1. Swallowing Swords

2. Bad Dream

3. Phantom Lover

4. Already Written

5. Remedy

6. Desert Waterfall

7. Grow What You Want and How Wild

8. The Swan

9. 29 Palms

10. I Don’t Want to Want To