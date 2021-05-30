B.J. Thomas (“Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head”), dead at 78

B.J. Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer who had such hits as "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," "Hooked on a Feeling" and "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song," has died. He was 78. "It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas," was the statement on Thomas' official website.

In March, Thomas revealed that he had stage four lung cancer, writing at the time, "I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you."

Born in Hugo, OK in 1942, Thomas scored his first hit in 1966 with a cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" and would go Top 5 in 1968 with "Hooked on a Feeling, " but it would be his 1969 recording of Burt Bacharach's "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" from film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid that would give him his only #1 and get him the Best Male Pop Vocal Performance Grammy in 1970. (The song won the Best Original Song Oscar in 1970 as well.) He would continue to have pop, country and adult contemporary hits throughout the '70s and '80s.

Rest in peace, B.J.