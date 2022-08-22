Babehoven prep debut album, touring with Skullcrusher (listen to “I’m on Your Team”)

Babehoven, the Hudson, NY duo led by singer-songwriter Maya Bon, have announced their debut album, Light Moving Time, which will be out October 28 via Double Double Whammy. The record was co-produced by Bon and her partner in the group, Ryan Albert.

The first single from the album is the gorgeous "I'm on Your Team" which typifies Babehoven's sound, incorporating elements of country, slowcore and shoegaze. “‘I'm On Your Team’ is about finding a way through the thickest of life's hard moments,” says Bon. “It encapsulates a feeling that someone is out there thinking of you and holding your wellbeing in their heart, a feeling of innate kindness, care, and community support. From a production stance, we were inspired by the strange and melodramatic 1989 Roy Orbison song ‘You May Feel Me Crying.’ We wanted to make a somewhat ridiculous 80’s anthemic song and felt that ‘I’m On Your Team’ was just the right match.”

Babehoven will be on tour with Skullcrusher this fall, but also have a few headline shows, including Brooklyn's Union Pool on November 5. All dates are listed below.

Skullcrusher release their debut album on October 14 and play Brooklyn's Elsewhere on November 13 (no opener listed yet).

attachment-babehoven album Light Moving Time loading...

Light Moving Time:

1. Break The Ice

2. Marion

3. I’m On Your Team

4. Stand It

5. Circles

6. Philadelphia

7. Do It Fast

8. Pockets

9. June Phoenix

10. Often

Babehoven - 2022 Tour Dates

Thu. Oct. 27 - Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

Sat. Oct. 29 - Allston, MA @ Tourist Trap

Sat. Nov. 5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Fri. Nov. 11 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

Sat. Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

Wed. Nov. 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

Thu. Nov. 17 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison *

Fri. Nov. 18 - Windsor, ON @ Phog Lounge

Sat. Nov. 19 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

Sun. Nov. 20 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

Wed. Nov. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord *

Fri. Dec. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

Sat. Dec. 3 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

Sat. Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

*w/ Skullcrusher