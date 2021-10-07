Baby Keem announces 2021 fall tour

Baby Keem has announced a tour supporting his new album The Melodic Blue, which came out recently on his cousin Kendrick Lamar's pgLang company (and features Kendrick on three tracks, plus Travis Scott on one). The tour goes down in November. All dates -- including a two-night stand in NYC and a show at LA's Fonda Theatre -- are listed below.

The NYC shows happen on November 27 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and November 29 at Webster Hall. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (10/8) at 10 AM with an artist presale starting today (10/7) at 1 PM.

Baby Keem -- 2021 Tour Dates

11/9 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC

11/10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11/15 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin

11/17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

11/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

11/19 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA

11/24 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

11/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/29 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

12/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom