Baby Keem announces 2021 fall tour
Baby Keem has announced a tour supporting his new album The Melodic Blue, which came out recently on his cousin Kendrick Lamar's pgLang company (and features Kendrick on three tracks, plus Travis Scott on one). The tour goes down in November. All dates -- including a two-night stand in NYC and a show at LA's Fonda Theatre -- are listed below.
The NYC shows happen on November 27 at Music Hall of Williamsburg and November 29 at Webster Hall. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (10/8) at 10 AM with an artist presale starting today (10/7) at 1 PM.
Baby Keem -- 2021 Tour Dates
11/9 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC
11/10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
11/15 – Austin, TX – Emo's Austin
11/17 – Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall
11/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
11/19 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
11/21 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
11/24 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
11/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
11/27 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/29 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
12/1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
12/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom