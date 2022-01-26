Baby Keem announces 2022 tour surrounding Coachella (Terminal 5 included)

Baby Keem continues to rapidly rise, and he's just announced another tour supporting last year's The Melodic Blue, and he's hitting some significantly larger venues than the ones he played on his fall tour. It kicks off in Cincinnati in early March, and wraps up with his appearances at Coachella.

New Yorkers can catch Keem on March 13 at Terminal 5, and tickets go on sale Friday (1/28) at 10 AM with an AmEx presale starting Thursday (1/27) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Baby Keem -- 2022 Tour Dates

3/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart's

3/8 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

3/10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

3/11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

3/13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

3/14 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

3/15 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

3/17 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

3/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

3/20 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle Atlanta

3/ 22 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

3/23 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

3/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

3/26 – New Orleans, LA – BUKU Music + Art Project

3/27 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/29 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

3/30 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

4/1 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/5 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

4/8 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

4/12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

4/13 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

4/15 – Indio, CA – Coachella

4/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

4/22 – Indio, CA – Coachella