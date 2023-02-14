Babyface Ray announces spring tour with Veeze

Detroit rapper Babyface Ray has announced his "Courtesy of the Mob" tour, and he'll be joined by fellow Detroit rapper and frequent collaborator Veeze. The trek follows the release of his two 2022 albums, Face and Mob, and includes stops in San Diego, Seattle, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Detroit, and more. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10am.

Babyface Ray and Veeze come to NYC on May 6 at Webster Hall. All dates below.

Babyface Ray/Veeze -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/06 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/07 - San Francisco, CA @ The Recency Ballroom

4/08 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

4/09 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/11 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

4/16 -Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

4/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/21 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

4/23 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

4/24 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

4/25 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s

4/26 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

4/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

4/30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/01 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

5/05 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

5/06 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/08 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/10 - Chicago, IL @ Patio Theater

5/12 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5/10 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore