Detroit rapper Babyface Ray, who we recently included in a list of rappers to watch, will follow 2021's Unfuckwithable with a new album, Face, on January 28. More details are coming soon, but meanwhile he just released lead single "Dancing with the Devil," which features Pusha T and Landstrip Chip. Even next to a great like Pusha T, Babyface Ray rises to the occasion. Listen and watch the Joseph-directed video below.