Baby’s All Right reopens this week (initial lineup & new food)

After being shut down for over a year because of COVID, Williamsburg venue Baby's All Right reopens on Thursday, August 12, for the release show for veteran dreampop duo Damon & Naomi's new album A Sky Record, with Ryan El-Solh and JR Bohannon (tickets).

Rounding out reopening week is Porches, Liam Benzvi, And Me, and Slick Bill on Friday, August 13 (sold out), and The Shacks, Flasyd, and King Crash on Saturday, August 14 (tickets).

Still to come at Baby's are shows with Lightning Bug (August 26), Indigo Sparke (August 27), Provoker (August 28), BODEGA (September 2), Nite Jewel (September 3), Surfbort (September 10), Alex Orange Drink (September 15), Tkay Maidza (September 16), Ambar Lucid (September 19), Arlo Parks (September 21), Indigo De Souza (September 25), Anjimile (October 10), Squid (November 13), Helena Deland (March 5), and more. See the full calendar here.

Baby's also has a new food partner, Rey De Reyes' Bistro Latino, who will begin serving food there on August 12.