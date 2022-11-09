BabyTron announces North American tour

Michigan rapper BabyTron has announced the Bin Reaper tour, which comes after the release of Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament, the third project in his Bin Reaper series. The tour runs across North America in January and February. BabyTron's crew ShittyBoyz are joining him on the road along with LA-based DaBoii. Check out the tour poster and all dates below.

The Bin Reaper tour stops in NYC on January 20 at Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Tickets are on sale now.

BabyTron 2023 tour loading...

BabyTron -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

1/18 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

1/19 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

1/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

1/21 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

1/23 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

1/24 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

1/25 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

1/26 Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade

1/29 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

1/30 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

2/2 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

2/3 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

2/4 Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

2/7 Denver, CO @ Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes' Other Side

2/9 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

2/10 Milwaukee, WI The Rave/Eagles Club

2/11 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

2/17 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

2/18 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection