Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s Tim Bachman, dead at 71

Tim Bachman, guitarist and founding member of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, died Friday after battling cancer. He was 71. The news was shared by his son, Ryder Bachman, who wrote on Facebook, "My Dad passed this afternoon.Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

BTO were founded in 1973 in Winnipeg, Manitoba by Tim and his brothers Randy and Robbie, and Fred Turner and their no-nonsense, big-riff style produced a number of hits, including classic rock staples "Taking Care of Business," "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet," ""Hey You," "Roll on Down the Highway," and "Let it Ride." Tim left the band in 1974 but returned when the band reformed in 1983, and then led his own version of BTO in the late '80s.

In 2014, BTO's Robbie, Randy, and Turner were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, though Tim was not. Tim was charged with a number of sexual offenses dating back to the '90s, including sexual interference of a person under 14, touching a young person for a sexual purpose, and sexual assault, but was found not guilty. He was arrested again in 2014 on more sex charges but those charges were stayed.

Robbie Bachman died in January at age 69.