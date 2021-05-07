Backxwash preps ‘I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses,’ shares title track ft Ada Rook

Montreal's Backxwash is following up her 2020 Polaris Prize-winning album God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It with a new record, I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses, next month. She's just shared the ferocious title track, which features vocals and guitar from onetime Black Dresses member Ada Rook. Listen to that below.

I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses is out June 20 and also features guest appearances from Sad13, clipping, and more.