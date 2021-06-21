Backxwash releases new album ft. Sad13 & more, got remixed by Vile Creature (listen)

Backxwash released new album I Lie Here Buried With My Rings and My Dresses on Sunday. It features appearances from Black Dresses members Ada Rook & Devi McCallion, Sad13, SurgeryHead, and Lauren Bousfield, with production by clipping. and Nowhere2Run (Code Orange's Eric “Shade” Balderose and Jami Morgan) and Will Owen Bennett who worked on Backxwash's Polaris-winning God Has Nothing to Do With This Leave Him Out of It. From the Bandcamp page: "Whereas GOD HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS was a study in mercy, I LIE HERE BURIED Backxwash finds solace in being consumed by her malevolent behaviours." It's an intense offering of experimental, industrial hip hop and you can check it out below.

Meanwhile, Canadian metal duo Vile Creature (who made one of our and Backxwash's favorite metal albums of 2020) have remixed Backxwash's "Spells" from God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It. Say Vile Creature: "Backxwash's 2020 album God Has Nothing To Do With This Leave Him Out Of It was a gamechanger, raw and honest hiphop with a distinct and punishing metal influence. 'Spells' was a highlight song for us and in celebration of her new album coming out on 20 June, 2021 we went into Boxcar Sound Studios in Hamilton, ON and put our spin on this blistering 2 minute missive." All proceeds from the remix, titled "Vilexspells," is being donated to the Hamilton Centre for Civic Inclusion. Stream it below.