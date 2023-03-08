Bad Blood (Scott Vogel, Violent Way) announce debut EP, share “Apology Denied”

The very busy Scott Vogel (of Terror, Buried Alive, World Be Free, Cinderblock, and more) is now fronting another band alongside members of fellow Buffalo bands Violent Way and Exhibition called Bad Blood. The band is named after Buffalo hardcore band Zero Tolerance's 1989 debut 7", and they take clear influence from the heavy hardcore of that era. Their debut EP Bad Kind Decides was recorded live with Buffalo producer Jay Zubricky, and your first taste is the beefed-up lead single "Apology Denied." Check that out below. The EP drops March 31 via Flatspot Records (pre-order).

The band is playing the Flatspot World pre-show at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on April 7 alongside the reunited Outburst, the aforementioned Violent Way, Kharma, and New World Man; and they also play a hometown Buffalo show the next night (4/8) at Area 54 with Chokehold and more.

Tracklist

1. 716 Bust / Bad Blood

2. Fear Is All

3. Lost To Sin

4. Apology Denied

5. The Bad Kind