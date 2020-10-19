Bad Books share Built To Spill cover off expanded 10th anniversary reissue of debut

Kevin Devine and Andy Hull's (Manchester Orchestra) collaborative project Bad Books (which now also includes Manchester Orchestra's Robert McDowell) have announced a 10th anniversary expanded reissue of their self-titled 2010 debut album, due this Friday (10/23) (pre-order). One of the bonus tracks is a fiery live cover of Built to Spill's "The Plan," which was done for an APK Session, and they've released that video along with the announcement. It's pretty awesome, as you can check out for yourself below.

In 2019, Bad Books released Bad Books III, their first album in seven years.

Kevin and Andy also launched the Bad Book Club podcast, "an audio commentary from Andy Hull and Kevin Devine on their lives, thoughts, and music through quarantine. Episode clips are available to the public. Full episodes are exclusive to Manchester Orchestra and Kevin Devine Patreon members. Join either Patreon account for access to full episodes!"

Kevin also released the No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight EP earlier this month and he says he has another EP and a full-length set to come out sometime between now and early 2022. Stay tuned.

DISC ONE Tracklist:

How This All Ends

The Easy Mark & The Old Maid

Baby Shoes

You're a Mirror I Cannot Avoid

Holding Down the Laughter

You Wouldn't Have t oAsk

I Begged You Everything

Please Move

Mesa, AZ

Texas

DISC TWO Tracklist:

Baby Shoes (APK Session)

The Plan (APK Session)

You Wouldn't Have to Ask (APK Session)

Holding Down the Laughter (APK Session)

Holding Down the Laughter (Daytrotter Session)

Baby Shoes (Tour 7" Version)

Mesa, AZ (Tour 7" Version)

Manchester Orchestra also just played two socially distanced acoustic shows in Connecticut this past weekend, and you can watch a few videos from those shows: