Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce US shows

UK trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew released a great new album, Disrespectful, last month, and they've now announced US tour dates supporting it. They'll hit the East and West Coast in September, playing shows in NYC (Bowery Ballroom on September 8), San Francisco (The Independent on September 15), and Los Angeles (The Roxy on September 16. Tickets to all three dates go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew also have dates in Europe and the UK in April and May. See those, and stream Disrespectful, below.

BAD BOY CHILLER CREW: 2022 TOUR

12 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds

13 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds

14 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds

16 Apl 2022 Venue Cymru Arena Llandudno

18 Apr 2022 Auditorium Grimsby

20 Apr 2022 O2 City Hall Newcastle

21 Apr 2022 O2 City Hall Newcastle

23 Apr 2022 The Old Fire Station Bournemouth

24 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham

25 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Bristol

26 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Sheffield

28 Apr 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London

29 Apr 2022 Great Hall Cardiff

2 May 2022 Corn Exchange Edinburgh

3 May 2022 O2 Academy Glasgow

5 May 2022 Academy Manchester

13 May 2022 Telegraph Building Belfast

14 May 2022 Telegraph Building Belfast

15 May 2022 Academy 1 Dublin

8 Sep 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

15 Sep 2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA

16 Sep 2022 The Roxy Los Angeles, CA