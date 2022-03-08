Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce US shows
UK trio Bad Boy Chiller Crew released a great new album, Disrespectful, last month, and they've now announced US tour dates supporting it. They'll hit the East and West Coast in September, playing shows in NYC (Bowery Ballroom on September 8), San Francisco (The Independent on September 15), and Los Angeles (The Roxy on September 16. Tickets to all three dates go on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 AM local time.
Bad Boy Chiller Crew also have dates in Europe and the UK in April and May. See those, and stream Disrespectful, below.
BAD BOY CHILLER CREW: 2022 TOUR
12 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds
13 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds
14 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Leeds
16 Apl 2022 Venue Cymru Arena Llandudno
18 Apr 2022 Auditorium Grimsby
20 Apr 2022 O2 City Hall Newcastle
21 Apr 2022 O2 City Hall Newcastle
23 Apr 2022 The Old Fire Station Bournemouth
24 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Birmingham
25 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Bristol
26 Apr 2022 O2 Academy Sheffield
28 Apr 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London
29 Apr 2022 Great Hall Cardiff
2 May 2022 Corn Exchange Edinburgh
3 May 2022 O2 Academy Glasgow
5 May 2022 Academy Manchester
13 May 2022 Telegraph Building Belfast
14 May 2022 Telegraph Building Belfast
15 May 2022 Academy 1 Dublin
8 Sep 2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
15 Sep 2022 The Independent San Francisco, CA
16 Sep 2022 The Roxy Los Angeles, CA