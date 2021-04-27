Bad Brains’ 2012 LP reissued on colored vinyl w/ alternate Shepard Fairey artwork

Preorder the Bad Brains 'Into the Future' vinyl reissue in the BV Shop.

Bad Brains are in the middle of their own extensive reissue campaign and now their 2012 album Into the Future is coming back on vinyl on June 4 via Megaforce. The reissue features new, alternate artwork designed by Shepard Fairey who designed the original cover art and it's pressed on red, yellow and green vinyl that matches the cover. You can pre-order the album now in the BrooklynVegan Shop.

Into the Future features Bad Brains' classic lineup of H.R., Darryl Jenifer, Dr. Know, and Earl Hudson, and was their first album in five years. It's dedicated to late Beastie Boys member Adam Yauch who had produced 2007's Build a Nation and died earlier in 2012. Listen to the title track below.

Bad Brains reissued their 1980 "Pay to Cum" 7", their classic 1982 debut, their 1982 EP I and I Survive, their Ric Ocasek-produced 1983 sophomore album Rock For Light earlier this year.

In addition to Into the Future, you can also pick up an H.R. bobblehead in the BV shop.