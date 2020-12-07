Bad Brains announce extensive reissue campaign

Hardcore legends Bad Brains recently won back the rights to their catalog and now they have launched their own imprint, Bad Brains Records via Org Music, with which they'll reissue their back catalog.

"I’m proud to announce to you the blessings and return of all Bad Brains master rights/recordings to Bad Brains and out of Babylonian captivity," said Daryl Jenifer. "These rights and other items include master reels, recently discovered photos, and etc. Thanks to JAH and all involved in this glorious feat. Stay tuned for the “re-everything” involved in all of our NINE studio albums and more. Big UP to Org Music for their faith, hard work, and dedication to BAD BRAINS RECORDS WE GOT THAT PMA 2020 and beyond."

Org Music‘s Andrew J. Rossiter said, "As longtime fans of the Bad Brains, it’s a huge honor and a pleasure to work with the group and reissue their seminal releases. It’s an incredible feeling to see the masters coming back to the band, with the records being issued on their own Bad Brains Records imprint. It’s been a long journey, often akin to a treasure hunt, uncovering lost master tapes, unreleased recordings, never before seen photos, and archives from decades past. We couldn’t be more excited to share the results with the world."

The campaign begins in February 2021 with the "Pay To Cum" single, followed by the self-titled album in April, "I & I Survive" in May, Rock For Light (original mix) in June, Quickness in August, The Youth Are Getting Restless (Live At The Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1987) in October Omega Sessions in January 2022, and Live at The Fillmore 1982 in March/April 2022. The recordings will be remastered, all will be released on vinyl, and some will also have CD and cassette editions. There will also be limited pressings featuring covers from designer John Yates’ Punk Note Instagram series, and there will be a 16-age fanzine with never-before-seen photos, old concert flyers, and newly written notes by Henry Rollins, Chuck Dukowski, Jack Rabid, and Jesse Malin.

Pre-orders are up at badbrainsrecords.com. Trailer video below.