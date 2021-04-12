Bad Brains’ H.R. is now a bobblehead (limited Throbbleheads in our shop)

While you wait for the next release in Bad Brains' extensive reissue campaign (our exclusive vinyl variants included), here's something to hold you over. Aggronautix has revealed a new edition in their line of collectible Throbblehead figures, and it's H.R., standing 7" tall and limited to 1000 pieces. It's available for pre-order in our shop while supplies last, and expected to ship in mid-summer.

For more Bad Brains, we spoke to Darryl Jenifer about the band's classic '80s records, and we took a look back at their debut LP, one of the most timeless and influential punk albums of all time.

If you're after more Throbbleheads, check out this limited edition set featuring two iconic punk frontmen, Glenn Danzig and Henry Rollins, reimagined as star-crossed lovers as depicted in cult comic Henry & Glenn Forever. Get them HERE while they last.