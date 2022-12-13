Bad Brains honored with new NYC mural by Shepard Fairey

A new mural honoring Bad Brains from Shepard Fairey (in connection with LISA Project NYC) is going up in downtown Manhattan. Work is in progress on a wall at Bleecker St and Bowery (across the street from the former home of CBGB) which is now the location of a J Crew; it previously housed Shepard's Blondie mural (which in 2017 replaced the Joey Ramone mural). The art is based on a collage of photographs taken by Glen E. Friedman, and you can see video footage of the painting in progress below. Stay tuned for the finished piece.

Friedman also recently released a Black Flag photo book, What I See: The Black Flag Photographs of Glen E. Friedman, which he discussed with Ian MacKaye at Rough Trade.

Bad Brains, meanwhile, continue to get their entire catalog back in print, and we recently launched a new exclusive color vinyl variant of their classic live album The Youth Are Getting Restless. Grab that along with other classic BB records in the BV store.