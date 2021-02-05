Bad Brains kick off reissue campaign with “Pay To Cum!” (get it on ltd clear w/ white splatter vinyl)

Pick up this limited edition variant of Bad Brains' classic "Pay To Cum!" single, exclusively in the BrooklynVegan shop.

Bad Brains have officially kicked off their extensive reissue campaign, which will find them putting out remastered vinyl reissues of many of their classic records between now and 2022, with possibly even more to come after that. The campaign follows the band winning back the rights to much of their catalog and launching their own imprint, Bad Brains Records, via Org Music. We're happy to now also announce that BrooklynVegan has teamed up with them to add new exclusive vinyl variants for each release.

The first reissue out of the gate is their debut single "Pay To Cum!" b/w "Stay Close To Me," which was originally self-released in June of 1980. The A-side is widely considered one of the first hardcore punk releases ever. "What happened was that once I discovered the Ramones and The Damned and all, being a young cat back in that era that played guitar, I said, 'Shit, I can make my own shit like this,'" bassist Darryl Jenifer told us. "It had a competitive nature to it. I was about 17 or 18. You put on the Ramones during this time and you think, 'Man, that's fast.' My competitive nature says, 'You think that's fast?'"

The single remains a classic today, and if you'd like to add this essential reissue to your collection, we've got it on 140g, clear with white splatter vinyl, exclusively in the BrooklynVegan shop. This BV/Revolver exclusive variant - complete with a replication of the original insert -- is limited to just 300 copies, so get yours now.

The "Pay To Cum!" single was remastered by Dave Gardner at Infrasonic Mastering and was pressed at Furnace Record Pressing.

