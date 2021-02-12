Bad Brains’ “Pay to Cum!” now on black splatter vinyl (limited to 300)

Pick up Bad Brains' "Pay To Cum!" single on limited black splatter vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Bad Brains' extensive reissue campaign is underway, as is a series of BrooklynVegan/Revolver exclusive vinyl variants of each release. Last week we launched with the "Pay To Cum!" single, on limited white splatter vinyl. All 300 copies of that quickly sold out, but we now just added the record on limited 140g black splatter vinyl! Like the white variant, this one's limited to just 300 copies, so act quick. You can pick yours up here.

The "Pay To Cum!" single was remastered by Dave Gardner at Infrasonic Mastering and was pressed at Furnace Record Pressing. The new release includes a replication of the original insert, and all the reissues are being released by the band's own Bad Brains Records, via Org Music.

Stay tuned for more upcoming BV/Revolver exclusive Bad Brains pressings including the self-titled LP, the I and I Survive EP, the original mix of Rock For Light (which had been out of print for decades), Quickness, The Youth Are Getting Restless (Live At The Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1987), The Omega Sessions, and Live at The Fillmore 1982.

Pick up the limited vinyl here, and add a set of Henry Rollins and Glenn Danzig bobbleheads to your cart while you're at it.