Bad Brains’ s/t album gets limited black cassette reissue

Not only have Bad Brains been in the midst of an extensive vinyl reissue campaign, they've also now given their classic self-titled debut album -- popularly nicknamed the "ROIR cassette" -- an actual cassette reissue. It's available exclusively at Tapehead City on black cassette, limited to 1000 copies. Like the vinyl reissues, the audio was remastered by Dave Gardner and the release comes via the band's own label and Org Music. Pick up a copy while they last and check out a few more pics of the cassette below.

