Bad Bunny adds 2nd Yankee Stadium date & more to 2022 tour

Last week, Bad Bunny announced his first run of stadium dates, the "World's Hottest Tour," happening this summer and fall, and following his " El Último Tour del Mundo," which begins in February. He's now expanded the summer tour, adding additional dates in Miami, NYC, Houston, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. See updated dates below.

The new NYC date is on August 28 at Yankee Stadium, and the new Los Angeles date is on October 1 at SoFi Stadium. Tickets to those, and all new dates, go on sale Friday, February 4 at 12 PM local time, with a presale beginning Wednesday, February 2 at 12 PM local time.

The NYC and LA dates are with Diplo, and the rest of the US leg of the tour is with Alesso.

BAD BUNNY: 2022 WORLD'S HOTTEST TOUR

5-Aug Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

9-Aug Atlanta, GA Truist Park^

12-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

13-Aug Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium> – ADDED DATE

18-Aug Boston, MA Fenway Park^

20-Aug Chicago, IL Soldier Field

23-Aug Washington, DC Nationals Park^

27-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> – SOLD OUT

28-Aug New York, NY Yankee Stadium> – ADDED DATE

1-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ – SOLD OUT

2-Sept Houston, TX Minute Maid Park^ – ADDED DATE

7-Sept San Antonio, TX Alamodome^

9-Sept Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium^

14-Sept Oakland, CA RingCentral Coliseum^

17-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ – SOLD OUT

18-Sept San Diego, CA PETCO Park^ – ADDED DATE

23-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ – SOLD OUT

24-Sept Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium^ – ADDED DATE

28-Sept Phoenix, AZ Chase Field^

30-Sept Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> – SOLD OUT

1-Oct Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium> – ADDED DATE

^ with special guest Alesso

> with special guest Diplo