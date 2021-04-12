Bad Bunny announces 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny has announced a 2022 tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, named after his 2020 album of the same name (one of our favorite rap albums of the year, and one of three albums he put out last year). He announced it after his WrestleMania 37 bout on Saturday night (4/10), where he went up against The Miz and John Morrison in a tag-team match with Damian Priest. ESPN called it "one of, if not the, most impressive showings by a celebrity in the ring," writing:
Bad Bunny may well be done with the WWE after Saturday night, but after his performance he would certainly be welcomed back with open arms. If WWE can find the right moment, it would be silly not to bring him back. Priest looked great and got a great showcase in his first WrestleMania match, too.
Starting on February 9, Bad Bunny will stop in Denver, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles (Staples Center on February 24), Inglewood (The Forum on February 25), Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Newark (Prudential Center on March 18), Brooklyn (Barclays Center on March 19), Boston, Washington DC, Orlando, and more, with the tour wrapping up in Miami on April 1. Tickets go on sale April 16 at 12 PM local time, and you can watch the tour announcement video, featuring wrestling legend Triple H, below.
BAD BUNNY: 2022 TOUR
Feb. 9 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Feb. 11 -- El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
Feb. 13 -- Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena
Feb. 16 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 18 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 23 -- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Feb. 24 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb. 25 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 28 -- Portland, OR @Moda Center
March 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 6 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
March 10 -- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 14 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 16 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 18 -- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 19 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 22 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 23 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
March 25 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 27 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 29 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 1 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena