Bad Bunny announces 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo

Bad Bunny has announced a 2022 tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, named after his 2020 album of the same name (one of our favorite rap albums of the year, and one of three albums he put out last year). He announced it after his WrestleMania 37 bout on Saturday night (4/10), where he went up against The Miz and John Morrison in a tag-team match with Damian Priest. ESPN called it "one of, if not the, most impressive showings by a celebrity in the ring," writing:

Bad Bunny may well be done with the WWE after Saturday night, but after his performance he would certainly be welcomed back with open arms. If WWE can find the right moment, it would be silly not to bring him back. Priest looked great and got a great showcase in his first WrestleMania match, too.

Starting on February 9, Bad Bunny will stop in Denver, Houston, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles (Staples Center on February 24), Inglewood (The Forum on February 25), Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Newark (Prudential Center on March 18), Brooklyn (Barclays Center on March 19), Boston, Washington DC, Orlando, and more, with the tour wrapping up in Miami on April 1. Tickets go on sale April 16 at 12 PM local time, and you can watch the tour announcement video, featuring wrestling legend Triple H, below.

BAD BUNNY: 2022 TOUR

Feb. 9 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Feb. 11 -- El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

Feb. 13 -- Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena

Feb. 16 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 18 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 23 -- San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb. 25 -- Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 28 -- Portland, OR @Moda Center

March 1 -- Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 -- San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 5 -- Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 6 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

March 10 -- Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 14 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 16 -- Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 -- Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 19 -- Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 22 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 -- Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

March 25 -- Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 -- Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 27 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 -- Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 1 -- Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena