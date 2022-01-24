Bad Bunny announces 2022 tour w/ Diplo & Alesso (Yankee Stadium, more)
Bad Bunny has his El Último Tour del Mundo coming up this year, and he's now announced another leg of dates to follow. His "World's Hottest Tour" is his first stadium run, happening in the US in August and September, and Latin America in October, November and December. Most dates are with Alesso, except for NYC and Los Angeles, which are with Diplo. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Yankee Stadium on August 27, and the Los Angeles show is at SoFi Stadium on September 30. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, January 28 at 12 PM local time, with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, January 26 at 12 PM local time.
BAD BUNNY: 2022 TOUR
02-09 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
02-11 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
02-13 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
02-16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
02-17 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
02-18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
02-19 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
02-23 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
02-24 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
02-25 Inglewood, CA - The Forum
02-26 Inglewood, CA - The Forum
02-28 Portland, OR - Moda Center
03-01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
03-03 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
03-04 San Jose, CA - SAP Center
03-05 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
03-06 Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena
03-10 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
03-11 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
03-12 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
03-14 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
03-16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03-18 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
03-19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-22 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03-23 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre
03-25 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
03-26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
03-27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
03-29 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
03-30 Orlando, FL - Amway Center
04-01 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
04-02 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
04-03 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena
08-05 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
08-09 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park ^
08-12 Miami Gardens, FL - Hard Rock Stadium ^
08-18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park ^
08-20 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
08-23 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park ^
08-27 Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium %
09-01 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^
09-07 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^
09-09 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium ^
09-14 Oakland, CA - RingCentral Coliseum^
09-17 San Diego, CA - Petco Park ^
09-23 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium ^
09-28 Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field ^
09-30 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium %
10-21 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
10-28 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
11-04 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani
11-11 Asuncion, Paraguay - Estadio La Nueva Olla
11-13 Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional
11-16 Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
11-18 Medellín, Colombia - Estadio Atanasio Girardot
11-22 Panama City, Panama - Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
11-24 San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional
11-26 San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Cuscatlán
11-29 San Pedro Sula, Honduras - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
12-01 Guatemala City, Guatemala - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
12-03 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio BBVA
12-09 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio Azteca
^ with Alesso
% with Diplo