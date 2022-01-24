Bad Bunny announces 2022 tour w/ Diplo & Alesso (Yankee Stadium, more)

Bad Bunny has his El Último Tour del Mundo coming up this year, and he's now announced another leg of dates to follow. His "World's Hottest Tour" is his first stadium run, happening in the US in August and September, and Latin America in October, November and December. Most dates are with Alesso, except for NYC and Los Angeles, which are with Diplo. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Yankee Stadium on August 27, and the Los Angeles show is at SoFi Stadium on September 30. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, January 28 at 12 PM local time, with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, January 26 at 12 PM local time.

BAD BUNNY: 2022 TOUR

02-09 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

02-11 El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

02-13 Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

02-16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

02-17 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

02-18 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

02-19 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

02-23 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

02-24 Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

02-25 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

02-26 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

02-28 Portland, OR - Moda Center

03-01 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

03-03 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

03-04 San Jose, CA - SAP Center

03-05 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

03-06 Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Suns Arena

03-10 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

03-11 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

03-12 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

03-14 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

03-16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03-18 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

03-19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03-23 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

03-25 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

03-26 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

03-27 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03-29 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

03-30 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

04-01 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

04-02 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

04-03 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

08-05 Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

08-09 Atlanta, GA - Truist Park ^

08-12 Miami Gardens, FL - Hard Rock Stadium ^

08-18 Boston, MA - Fenway Park ^

08-20 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

08-23 Washington, D.C. - Nationals Park ^

08-27 Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium %

09-01 Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park ^

09-07 San Antonio, TX - Alamodome ^

09-09 Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

09-14 Oakland, CA - RingCentral Coliseum^

09-17 San Diego, CA - Petco Park ^

09-23 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium ^

09-28 Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field ^

09-30 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium %

10-21 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10-28 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11-04 Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio de Vélez - José Amalfitani

11-11 Asuncion, Paraguay - Estadio La Nueva Olla

11-13 Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

11-16 Quito, Ecuador - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11-18 Medellín, Colombia - Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11-22 Panama City, Panama - Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11-24 San Jose, Costa Rica - Estadio Nacional

11-26 San Salvador, El Salvador - Estadio Cuscatlán

11-29 San Pedro Sula, Honduras - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12-01 Guatemala City, Guatemala - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12-03 Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio BBVA

12-09 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio Azteca

^ with Alesso

% with Diplo