Bad Bunny @ Barclays Center (pics, videos)

Puerto Rican rap star Bad Bunny is currently in the midst of his 'El Último Tour del Mundo' tour, and just played three NYC-area arena shows over the weekend. We caught the Barclays Center show on Saturday (3/19), and pictures of that show are in this post. He performed on a big rig in the middle of the floor that transformed into a platform stage, and we didn't get the exact setlist for this show, but judging by other dates on the tour, it looks like he's mainly been doing a mix of songs from El Último Tour del Mundo and YHLQMDLG, his two proper 2020 albums. Here's an excerpt of Jesenia De Moya Correa's review for The Philadelphia Inquirer of the Philly show:

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio might be a bad bunny, but he is definitely not a bad showman. The 28-year-old rapper kept the crowd engaged for two straight hours of reggaeton and trap, jumping on top of three-part LED display panel mounted on a black semi-trailer truck. His voice sounded as clear and melodic as it does in each recording. The dancers, guitarists, and drummers who joined Bad Bunny were as captivating as the event’s 3D motion graphic videos, lighting, the 360 stage cameras with body recognition filters, and pyrotechnics.

Bad Bunny will be back in NYC this summer on the "World's Hottest Tour," and this time he's playing even bigger venues: Yankee Stadium on August 27 & 28 with opener Diplo.

More pictures (by Stephanie Augello) and some fan-shot videos from Barclays Center below...