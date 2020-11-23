Bad Bunny cancelled AMA performance after contracting COVID

Bad Bunny cancelled his American Music Awards performance on Sunday night (11/22) after contracting COVID-19. The Latin trap giant had been set to close out the show by joining Jhay Cortez for a take on their collaborative single "Dakiti," but instead his participation in the event was limited to introducing the Favorite Female Latin Artist (and naming winner) Becky G via video. He also picked up a couple of awards himself -- for Favorite Male Latin Artist, and Favorite Latin Album for YHLQMDLG. His Flamin' Hot Crunchy Cheetos commercial premiered during the show, too.

Sources tell Billboard that Bad Bunny is managing the virus well so far. Get better soon!

The AMAs also featured Megan Thee Stallion, performing standout "Body" from her new album Good News; she won Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop for her smash hit collaboration with Cardi B, "WAP."

Doja Cat won New Artist of the Year, and performed "Baby I'm Jealous" with Bebe Rexha, while Billie Eilish performed her new single "Therefore I Am." Watch video clips of those, as well as Dua Lipa and The Weeknd with Kenny G below.