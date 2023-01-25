Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo & more performing at Grammys

The first batch of performers for the 2023 Grammys ceremony have been announced, including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, and Luke Combs.

Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, and Mary J. Blige are all up for Album of the Year. Lizzo and Steve Lacy are up for Song of the Year. Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, and Mary J. Blig are also up for Record of the Year.

The awards ceremony airs Sunday, February 5 at 8 PM ET on CBS and Paramount+, and as always, most of the awards are given out during the pre-show, which airs online beforehand.