Bad Bunny releases new single & video, “Where She Goes”

Bad Bunny has released "Where She Goes." It's his first proper solo single of 2023, following his collaboration with Texas-based regional Mexican band Grupo Frontera, "un x100to." The new song was produced by MAG, and it finds Bad Bunny singing over moody synths and clubby percussion. It's pretty different than anything on his excellent 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti, but as he does with just about everything, Bad Bunny makes this sound his own too. It also comes with a video featuring some pretty famous cameos, including Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Dominic Fike. Check it out below.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny made history as the first Spanish-language headliner of Coachella. His sets featured appearances from Grupo Frontera, Post Malone, Jhayco, Ñengo Flow, Jowell & Randy, Arcángel, and José Feliciano. He also joined Gorillaz during their set.

