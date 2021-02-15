Bad Bunny shares video for Rosalia collab, playing SNL this week

For Valentine's Day, Bad Bunny released a new video for his Rosalía collab "La Noche de Anoche," one of the highlights of last year's very good El Último Tour del Mundo (which was one of three albums he released in 2020). The very Valentine's Day-appropriate clip was directed by Stillz, as you can see for yourself below.

Bad Bunny was also announced as the guest for this weekend's Saturday Night Live (February 20), which will be hosted by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page. Bad Bunny was previously on SNL last year, starring as "Big Bunny" in one of Kenan Thompson's David "Big Papi" Ortiz sketches.

This past weekend's SNL musical guest was Nathaniel Rateliff, and you can watch his performances below too.