Bad Cop/Bad Cop name their 10 favorite albums of 2020

LA punks Bad Cop/Bad Cop returned this year with their killer third album The Ride on Fat Wreck Chords (read the band's track-by-track). It takes on personal issues (like Stacey Dee's battle with breast cancer) and political ones (like the Trump administration's immigration policies), and it wraps all of its powerful messages in anthemic, driving songs. If you haven't heard it, I recommend giving it a spin.

Meanwhile, we asked BC/BC what their favorite albums of the year were, and they made us a group list that includes some of their Fat labelmates (PEARS, Get Dead, The Bombpops, The Suicide Machines, the NOFX/Frank Turner split), plus Run The Jewels, Hayley Williams, IDLES, and more. Here's their list, in no particular order:

IDLES - Ultra Mono

Death By Stereo - We're all Dying Just in Time

Nova Twins - Who are the Girls?

PEARS - PEARS

Get Dead - Dancing with the Curse

The Bombpops - Death in Venice Beach

The Suicide Machines - Revolution Spring

Run The Jewels - RTJ4

Hayley Williams - Pedals for Armor

NOFX / Frank Turner - West Coast vs Wessex

Bad Cop/Bad Cop also landed on Fat Mike's list.

