Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio & War on Women played Hammerstein Ballroom (pics, video, setlists)
Bad Religion's belated 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War On Women hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday (10/29), and like at previous shows, Bad Religion played a career-spanning set, hitting favorites from their 1982 debut How Could Hell Be Any Worse? all the way up through 2019's Age of Unreason.
Alkaline Trio also played a lengthy career-spanning set, and War On Women were perfectly-matched openers, with a set that pulled from their last two albums (Wonderful Hell and Capture The Flag) and fit right in with the two veteran co-headliners. The place was packed and you could feel how excited people were to finally be seeing these bands again.
More pictures by Stephanie Augello, fan-shot video, and setlists below...
Setlist: Bad Religion @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021
New Dark Ages
Modern Man
Recipe for Hate
Los Angeles Is Burning
Fuck You
Chaos From Within
Epiphany
I Want to Conquer the World
21st Century (Digital Boy)
Damned to Be Free
Man With a Mission
Murder
Better Off Dead
Candidate
Do What You Want
No Control
Generator
You
Infected
Sorrow
American Jesus
Encore:
We're Only Gonna Die
Setlist: Alkaline Trio @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021
Private Eye
We've Had Enough
Blackbird
Is This Thing Cursed?
I Wanna Be a Warhol
Nose Over Tail
Every Thug Needs a Lady
Cringe
Clavicle
Armageddon
Mercy Me
Emma
In Vein
Continental
Warbrain
Fine
This Could Be Love
Radio
Setlist: War on Women @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021
YDTMHTL
Divisive Shit
White Lies
Lone Wolves
Big Words
Aqua Tofana
Predator in Chief
Silence Is the Gift
The Ash Is Not the End