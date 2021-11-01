Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio & War on Women played Hammerstein Ballroom (pics, video, setlists)

Bad Religion's belated 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War On Women hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Friday (10/29), and like at previous shows, Bad Religion played a career-spanning set, hitting favorites from their 1982 debut How Could Hell Be Any Worse? all the way up through 2019's Age of Unreason.

Alkaline Trio also played a lengthy career-spanning set, and War On Women were perfectly-matched openers, with a set that pulled from their last two albums (Wonderful Hell and Capture The Flag) and fit right in with the two veteran co-headliners. The place was packed and you could feel how excited people were to finally be seeing these bands again.

More pictures by Stephanie Augello, fan-shot video, and setlists below...

Setlist: Bad Religion @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021

New Dark Ages

Modern Man

Recipe for Hate

Los Angeles Is Burning

Fuck You

Chaos From Within

Epiphany

I Want to Conquer the World

21st Century (Digital Boy)

Damned to Be Free

Man With a Mission

Murder

Better Off Dead

Candidate

Do What You Want

No Control

Generator

You

Infected

Sorrow

American Jesus

Encore:

We're Only Gonna Die

Setlist: Alkaline Trio @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021

Private Eye

We've Had Enough

Blackbird

Is This Thing Cursed?

I Wanna Be a Warhol

Nose Over Tail

Every Thug Needs a Lady

Cringe

Clavicle

Armageddon

Mercy Me

Emma

In Vein

Continental

Warbrain

Fine

This Could Be Love

Radio

Setlist: War on Women @ Hammerstein Ballroom, 10/29/2021

YDTMHTL

Divisive Shit

White Lies

Lone Wolves

Big Words

Aqua Tofana

Predator in Chief

Silence Is the Gift

The Ash Is Not the End