Bad Religion, Alkaline Trio & War On Women reschedule tour, add NYC & other cities

Bad Religion's 40th anniversary tour with co-headliners Alkaline Trio and openers War On Women was one of the many tours cancelled due to Covid, but now they've rescheduled it for fall 2021 and added more cities to it. It kicks off on 10/15 in Riverside, CA and it makes its way to the East Coast and back before wrapping up at LA's Hollywood Palladium on 11/26.

As originally planned, it includes a show at Asbury Park's Convention Hall, which is now on Halloween (10/31), and there's now also a NYC show happening at Hammerstein Ballroom (10/29) two days earlier. Tickets go on sale Friday (6/25) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Bad Religion was one of my first loves," said Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba (who's also now in blink-182). "I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard Suffer. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We’ve done Warped Tour and Festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it’s just us and I couldn’t be more thrilled!"

Bad Religion's Greg Graffin adds, "This tour is special; not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with Alkaline Trio, who are such a great band, really excited about this!"

Bad Religion celebrated the end of Trump's term earlier this year with the new song "Emancipation Of The Mind," and their 40th anniversary autobiography Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion is out now.

Alkaline Trio released a new EP last year and War On Women released Wonderful Hell which we named one of the best punk albums of 2020.

All three bands are featured in our list of 30 punk songs with great acoustic versions.

Bad Religion / Alkaline Trio / War On Women -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/15 Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/16 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl

10/17 Tempe, AZ The Marquee Theatre

10/19 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/20 Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Live!

10/22 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

10/23 St Petersburg, FL Jannus Live!

10/24 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Café

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

10/27 Norfolk, VA The NorVA

10/29 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

10/30 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

10/31 Asbury Park, NJ Convention Hall

11/3 Richmond, VA The National

11/5 Buffalo, NY Buffalo Riverworks

11/6 Worcester, MA The Palladium

11/7 Philadelphia, PA The Met

11/9 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

11/10 Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

11/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

11/13 Chicago, IL Radius

11/14 Milwaukee, WI Eagles Ballroom

11/16 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

11/17 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

11/19 Denver, CO The Fillmore

11/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union

11/22 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

11/23 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

11/24 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

11/26 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

