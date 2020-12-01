Bad Religion announce 4-part “Decades” livestream series for 40th anniversary

American punk greats Bad Religion are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year with a four-part livestream series called "Decades" that was filmed at Los Angeles' The Roxy Theatre with individual episodes dedicated to the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s, mixing live performances and discussion. “I can speak for the whole band when I say that we were so disappointed to not be able to tour this year," says frontman Greg Graffin. "It is our fans and all those concerts we play each year that provide the life-force of Bad Religion. Decades allows new fans as well as those who were there at the beginning to get a rich overview of our entire career and witness the changes in songwriting and performance styles at each stage of our evolution.“

The series kicks off with The '80s on December 12, with The '90s on December 19, The '00s on December 26 and The '10s on January 2. Tickets are $15 for individual shows or $40 for the whole series, and are on sale now

Check out details on all four episodes, and check out the poster for the Decades series, below.

Meanwhile, Bad Religion have been releasing new singles this year, most recently "What Are We Standing For" which shows solidarity with athletes who take a knee.

If you need more, band autobiography Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion is out now.

The '80s - Bad Religion performs songs from How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Suffer, and No Control. They discuss what it was like being young punks in a world of Pacman, Reaganomics, and Televangelism.

The '90's - Bad Religion performs songs from Against The Grain, Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race, and No Substance. This decade cemented their position as one of the most influential and prolific bands of our time, but it didn't come easy or without cost; the band discusses the growing pains and lessons learned.

The '00s - Bad Religion performs songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First, and New Maps of Hell. Returning home and charging forward into a new millennium, Bad Religion continued to awe with their prowess, releasing some of their most beloved material to date.

The '10s - Bad Religion performs songs from The Dissent of Man, True North, and Age Of Unreason. The Covid-19 pandemic cut short their plans to tour in support of The Age Of Unreason and are now performing material never seen live before. The band discusses the gratitude they live with every day looking back on 40 years of being Bad Religion and the legacy they are still actively creating.

