Bad Religion announce Season 2 of ‘Decades’ livestream series

Punk icons Bad Religion celebrated their 40th anniversary with the Decades streaming series that was filmed at L.A.'s The Roxy, with episodes focusing on each decade of the band's existence, mixing stories and live performances. They've just announced that they're gonna do it again with a second season of the series that will premiere every Saturday in June at 5 PM Eastern.

"We were blown away by the enthusiasm of our fans surrounding our first streaming event last year," says frontman Greg Graffin. "We realized that we had only touched on a couple of songs from each album during Decades: Season One. We wondered if we could dig a bit deeper into our catalog and do it again. Many of these songs have never been performed on stage. Some of them are timeless fan favorites. A few, we may never attempt to play ever again! But all of them show the diverse and even experimental nature of Bad Religion's repertoire over the years."

Here's a breakdown of Decades S2:

The '80s (June 5) - Bad Religion performs songs from their albums How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Into The Unknown, Suffer, No Control and Against The Grain (yes, it was released in 1990 but, fuck it, we do what we want). Expanded exclusive interviews with band members and crew. Even more and fly on the wall rehearsal footage and behind the curtain shenanigans.

- Bad Religion performs songs from their albums How Could Hell Be Any Worse, Into The Unknown, Suffer, No Control and Against The Grain (yes, it was released in 1990 but, fuck it, we do what we want). Expanded exclusive interviews with band members and crew. Even more and fly on the wall rehearsal footage and behind the curtain shenanigans. The '90's (June 12) - Bad Religion performs songs from Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race, and No Substance. Exclusive interviews with band members and crew.

- Bad Religion performs songs from Generator, Recipe For Hate, Stranger Than Fiction, The Gray Race, and No Substance. Exclusive interviews with band members and crew. The '00s (June 19) - Bad Religion performs songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First, and New Maps of Hell. The band discusses the evolution of their sound.

- Bad Religion performs songs from The New America, The Process of Belief, The Empire Strikes First, and New Maps of Hell. The band discusses the evolution of their sound. The '10s (June 26) - Bad Religion performs songs from The Dissent of Man, True North, and Age Of Unreason. The Covid-19 pandemic cut short their plans to tour in support of The Age Of Unreason. Many of the songs included are being performed outside of the studio for the first and possibly last time.

Tickets for S2 of Decades are on sale now, with merch bundles also available. Check out the Decades S2 poster below.

In other classic Epitaph news, members of Rancid, Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies formed The Crew and shared debut song “One Voice.”

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums