Bad Religion release drastically reworked version of 1990 protest song “Faith Alone”

Bad Religion's Brett Gurewitz recently spoke about the role of punk in the protests that have been going on and posted a playlist of Bad Religion protest songs, including 1990's "Faith Alone." Today, the band have released a radically reworked version of that song, turning it into an orchestral piano ballad, but still retaining that classic Bad Religion sound.

"I have always written songs on piano," says singer and co-songwriter Greg Graffin. "Some of our earliest songs were written on my mom’s piano. I’ve been home a lot and so I started recording a bunch of our songs that way. Brett (Gurewitz) thought ‘Faith Alone’ was particularly relevant for this moment. For me, it exemplifies what’s special about the band, which is that we write songs that go to the spiritual and intellectual aspects of human existence."

"I think the message of ‘Faith Alone’ really resonates with everything that’s happening right now," Brett adds. "Racial injustice, Trump, the COVID pandemic, the rejection of science, none of these things can be solved by burying our heads in the sand. We’ve always believed problems can be solved through reason and action, not faith and prayer. It’s what we’ve been writing about since the band started."

The song was made remotely during the pandemic-induced isolation, with vocals and piano by Greg, additional instrumentation by Brett, drums by current Bad Religion (and Trail of Dead) drummer Jamie Miller, and strings by Stevie Blacke (Beck, Lady Gaga, Garbage). It also includes mixing and additional production by Carlos de la Garza (who produced Bad Religion's last album and also works with Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, M83, and more).

In other news, Bad Religion's 40th anniversary autobiography DO WHAT YOU WANT: The Story of Bad Religion comes out this month (8/18).

Listen to the new song:

--