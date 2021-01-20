Bad Religion release new song for Inauguration Day, “Emancipation Of The Mind”

Punk lifers Bad Religion are celebrating Inauguration Day and the end of Trump's term with a new song, "Emancipation Of The Mind."

"I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness," says frontman Greg Graffin. "So often we're told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society."

Lyrically and musically, "Emancipation Of The Mind" is as classic Bad Religion as it gets, and it serves as yet another reminder that -- 40 years into their career -- this band remains consistently great at what they do. Listen and read the lyrics below.

A few days ago, Bad Religion's proto-pop punk peers (and Epitaph labelmates) Descendents also said goodbye to Trump's presidency with a new song, "That's The Breaks."

Lyrics

Walls of suspicion, spandrels of doubt

Spasms of uncertainty, a world all inside-out

Ubiquitous confusion, heads in the sand

Self-appointed experts making claims they can't defend or even understand

The commons turned out to be a tragedy

Oh, the victims are easy to find

But the wellspring of true liberty is emancipation of the mind

Hey! Chains of superstition all come undone

Vivid illumination that's brighter than the sun

A handicap of bigotry and prejudice

All becomes a hinterland, a smoky wilderness . . . the dominion of ignorance

The commons turned out to be a tragedy

Oh, the victims are easy to find

But the wellspring of true liberty is emancipation of the mind

It's a stalemate of morality, a debt for all mankind

These haughty mental shackles make us blind to what is really right

The commons turned out to be a tragedy

Yeah, the victims are easy to find

But the wellspring of true liberty is emancipation of the mind

See what you can find if you take a different line

Emancipation of the mind

