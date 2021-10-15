Bad Time Records announce new Fest comp ft. Kill Lincoln, We Are The Union, Catbite & more

Several bands on the great great ska and ska-punk label Bad Time Records are playing The Fest at the end of the month, and Bad Time are putting out a new comp, Having a Bad Time​.​.​. Wish You Were Here, for the occasion. It features a previously unreleased Bouncing Souls cover by label head Mike Sosinski's band Kill Lincoln and a new remix of Matamoska's "East LA," plus a hand-picked-by-the-label selection of personal faves from We Are The Union, Catbite, Joystick, JER, The Best of the Worst, Omnigone, Grey Matter, and S.M.N.. A few vinyl variants are available, and it'll be the first time the Kill Lincoln, JER, S.M.N., Matamoska, and Omnigone songs appear on vinyl.

In today's Bad Time newsletter, Mike wrote:

Whether you'll be with us in Gainesville or following along at home, now everyone can celebrate the BTR crew at Fest 19. I've put together a compilation of 10 of my favorite tracks from the BTR family scheduled to play Fest, including a few tracks that have never been pressed to vinyl. The comp also includes a brand new track from Kill Lincoln, covering "That Song" by The Bouncing Souls! Also, it wouldn't be Fest without a beverage in your hand... so every vinyl order comes with a complimentary Koozie. Because... FEST! If you're attending Fest in person, I'll also have an exclusive splatter variant of the comp at the Flea Market on Friday morning... these will be limited, so come grab one and say WHAZZZAAP! I really hope you enjoy the comp... these will be on their way to BTR HQ shortly, and I'll be able to ship them out as soon as I'm back from Fest. In the meantime, grab your pre-order and make sure to go pre-save "That Song", out on all streaming platforms next Friday 10/22.

Stay tuned for Kill Lincoln's Bouncing Souls cover, pre-order the vinyl, and check out the tracklist and the WATU song below.

In related news, We Are The Union, Catbite, Grey Matter, and Dissidente are playing a New Year's Eve show in Detroit, which BrooklynVegan is co-presenting, and tickets are still available.

We also recently interviewed We Are The Union, Catbite, and The Best of the Worst.

We've also got some Bad Time Records titles available in our online store, including the new Abraskadabra album (on exclusive, limited-to-100 gold vinyl) and the Kill Lincoln / Less Than Jake split.

Tracklist

1. Kill Lincoln - "That Song" (The Bouncing Souls)*^

2. We Are The Union - "Broken Brain"

3. Joystick - "Detonate"

4. Catbite - "Creepin"

5. The Best of The Worst - "Fine Print"

6. JER - "r/Edgelord"^

7. Grey Matter - "Dang! (Love Yourself)"

8. S.M.N. - "Tell You Why"^

9. Matamoska - "East LA (remix)"*^

10. Omnigone - "If You Lived Here" (Quentel the Cryptid)^

* - New Song

^ - First time on vinyl