Bad Time Records documentary/concert film ‘This Is New Tone’ coming (Kickstarter launched)

Ska label Bad Time Records have announced a new concert film and documentary, This Is New Tone, which will follow the upcoming Bad Time Records tour that also features multiple interviews and documents the recent ska renaissance that Bad Time has been at the center of. The synopsis reads:

'THIS IS NEW TONE' will be a concert film and documentary centered around the 2023 Bad Time Records Tour, featuring We Are The Union, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, BAD OPERATION, Omnigone, J. Navarro & The Traitors, and more. Much in the spirit of the film "Dance Craze", the film will primarily center on multi-camera live performances from throughout the tour, but will also document the the bands and crew as they embark on this full-US venture. Featuring interviews from current band members, scene veterans, new fans, and ska legends, the film will also attempt to examine the current state of the modern ska punk scene, how it fits into the broader arc of ska's history, and try to discover if the perceived "resurgence" is accurate or inflated. With many of the Bad Time Records bands rapidly growing, now is the perfect time to document the trajectory of the bands and the impact of the community.

The modern ska scene has never been captured in this way, and one of the main goals of the film is to make the live show experience accessible to those who are not able to attend the tour or shows in general. We will attempt to make the film as immersive as possible, to show the full scope of the high energy live experience and community aspect that one can find at one of these shows, while also giving a better picture of what the bands are like as people on and off stage. Bad Time Records is a completely DIY effort, and we aim to show that anyone can build up their own scene or collective and accomplish something significant without the support of major labels or corporations.

In the process of making the film, we will have a camera and sound crew documenting all 22 dates of the 2023 Bad Time Records tour. Hours of interview footage has already been captured, and the majority of the remaining filming will take place during the tour in March, June, and July of 2023. We are currently aiming for a December 2023 release of the film.