BADBADNOTGOOD share “Beside April” from new LP, announce tour
BADBADNOTGOOD have shared another track from their upcoming album Talk Memory, which is out October 8 via XL/Innovative Leisure. "Beside April" features sweeping strings alongside the band's signature jazzy groove, and comes with a gorgeously shot, equestrian-themed video.
"There was really special energy around this video," says director Camille Summers-Valli. "The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That's where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together."
Watch the video below.
BADBADNOTGOOD have also just announced a North American tour for 2022, that includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, NYC, DC, Philly, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The NYC show happens March 16 at Brooklyn Steel and tickets for that show, and all 2022 dates, go on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
BADBADNOTGOOD - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:
12/08/21 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
12/09/21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway
12/10/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
12/12/21 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom
12/13/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
12/17/21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/18/21 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
12/19/21 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
12/22/21 - Toronto, ON @ History
03/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/08/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
03/10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/11/22 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03/12/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03/14/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale
03/16/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/18/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/19/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/22/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
03/24/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
03/25/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
03/26/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/18/22 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia
11/19/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
11/21/22 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
11/22/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
11/24/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/25/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
11/28/22 - Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
11/29/22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/30/22 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
12/02/22 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda
12/03/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
12/04/22 - Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria
12/06/22 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy
12/07/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
12/09/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
12/10/22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
12/11/22 - Bristol, UK @ Academy 1
12/13/22 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU