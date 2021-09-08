BADBADNOTGOOD share “Beside April” from new LP, announce tour

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared another track from their upcoming album Talk Memory, which is out October 8 via XL/Innovative Leisure. "Beside April" features sweeping strings alongside the band's signature jazzy groove, and comes with a gorgeously shot, equestrian-themed video.

"There was really special energy around this video," says director Camille Summers-Valli. "The band wanted to do something with horses and equestrians. That's where this begun. Funnily enough, I am petrified of horses. But it felt like a good way to overcome my fears. Subconsciously through a process of reading, finding references and discussing with my team, I started to piece together the puzzle of what this video could be. We shot this in Georgia; where the casting was incredible. The horse also was wonderful. So strong and majestic, we just wanted to do this beautiful creature justice. The magic aligned, so many great hard working people pulled this video together."

Watch the video below.

BADBADNOTGOOD have also just announced a North American tour for 2022, that includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, NYC, DC, Philly, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston. The NYC show happens March 16 at Brooklyn Steel and tickets for that show, and all 2022 dates, go on sale Friday, September 10 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

BADBADNOTGOOD - 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

12/08/21 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

12/09/21 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

12/10/21 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

12/12/21 - Victoria, BC @ Capitol Ballroom

12/13/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

12/17/21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

12/18/21 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

12/19/21 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

12/22/21 - Toronto, ON @ History

03/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/08/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

03/10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/11/22 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03/12/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03/14/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

03/16/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/18/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/19/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

03/22/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

03/24/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

03/25/22 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

03/26/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/18/22 - Dublin, IE @ Olympia

11/19/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

11/21/22 - Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

11/22/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

11/24/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/25/22 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

11/28/22 - Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

11/29/22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/30/22 - Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

12/02/22 - Utrecht, NL @ Ronda

12/03/22 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

12/04/22 - Cologne, DE @ CarlswerkVictoria

12/06/22 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

12/07/22 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

12/09/22 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

12/10/22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

12/11/22 - Bristol, UK @ Academy 1

12/13/22 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU