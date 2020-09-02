Badge Époque Ensemble announce new album, share song ft. U.S. Girls

Badge Époque Ensemble, the groovy Toronto group led by Maximilian Turnbull (Slim Twig) who worked with Meg Remy on the two most recent U.S. Girls albums, will release their second long-player, Self Help, on November 20 on Telephone Explosion Records. The record features appearances from Remy, along with Jennifer Castle (who has also sung on records by Fucked Up, Constantines, more), Dorothea Paas, and James Baley, all of whom also sang on U.S. Girls' album from this year, Heavy Light.

The first single from Self Help is the jazzy, expansive "Sing A Silent Gospel" which features both Remy and Paas on vocals. “‘Sing A Silent Gospel’ expresses a paradox I have felt while making this album. While the habitability of the world disintegrates, I sense the spiritual realm calmly persists. The world moves through a cycle of apocalypses and it is up to us each to find this movement either meaningful or banal.” You can watch the lyric video for the song below.

Badge Époque Ensemble is Maximilian Turnbull (Fender Rhodes), Chris Bezant (guitar), Giosuè Rosati (bass), Ed Squires (conga, percussion), Jay Anderson (drums), Alia O’Brien (flute), and newest member Karen Ng (Feist, Do Make Say Think). Check out Self Help's artwork and tracklist below.