Bailter Space announce North American tour

New Zealand indie rock vets Bailter Space have announced a spring North American tour which hits San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, DC, and NYC in April.

The NYC show is at Mercury Lounge on April 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM.

Bailter Space released new album Concret in 2021 and had their 1995 album Wammo reissued as part of Matador's Revisionist History series.

BAILTER SPACE - 2023 TOUR DATES

4/21 - Bottom of the Hill, San Francisco

4/22 - Zebulon, Los Angeles

4/23 - Artifice, Las Vegas

4/26 - Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia (on sale 2/3 at 10am EST)

4/27 - DC9, Washington DC (on sale 2/3 at 10am EST)

4/28 - Mercury Lounge, New York City (on sale 2/3 at 10am EST)