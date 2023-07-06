Baker Falls (old Pyramid Club space) opening this month: initial show lineup

Baker Falls, the new East Village club and cafe in the former Pyramid Club space that's being opened by Nick Bodor (Cake Shop, Bruar Falls) and Knitting Factory (officially: "a joint venture: Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls"), is finally set to open this month.

They've just announced their initial lineup of shows which includes: Sunflower Bean, Gift, Slow Fiction (7/20); Arthur Moon and Angélica Garcia (7/27); Cumgirl8 (7/28); Shamir [Album Release Party] w/ Peaer and Maneka (8/18); Thus Love, Flossing, and Robber Robber (9/2); Modern English (9/9); Seth-Herbert Faergolzia's Dufus 25th Anniversary Show (9/23); Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse w/ Golden Apples (10/12); Purr (11/16); and more.

There's also a 30th anniversary celebration of Nirvana: Unplugged on November 18 with "the whole album performed in order with a cello player, special guests, fuzzed out 'acoustic guitars,' soft drumming on a mic'd kit, sitting in office chairs, and lots of white lilies."

First, though, Baker Falls next week will have a "Soft Opening Weekend" that includes:

Thursday, July 13 : Pre-opening release party for Jesse Rifkin 's new book, This Must Be the Place: Music, Community and Vanished Spaces in New York City ++ special guest DJ Dany Johnson

: Pre-opening release party for 's new book, This Must Be the Place: Music, Community and Vanished Spaces in New York City ++ special guest DJ Friday, July 14 : a free psych/drone show jam featuring special guitar guests. Says Nick: "could be 20 minutes or could be 8 hours...who knows, we are just jamming out on a Spacemen 3 vibe."

: a free psych/drone show jam featuring special guitar guests. Says Nick: "could be 20 minutes or could be 8 hours...who knows, we are just jamming out on a Spacemen 3 vibe." Saturday, July 15 : In a nod to the much-missed Sidewalk Cafe, Baker Falls will host Lach and Friends Anit-Folk/Anti-Hoot w/ RB Korbet and Highly Effective People , Angela Carlucci , and Natalie Asport

: In a nod to the much-missed Sidewalk Cafe, Baker Falls will host w/ , , and Sunday, July 16: Stand-up comedy w/ Erik Bergstrom and friends

Tickets for upcoming shows will be available soon via Baker Falls' website.

Initial hours will be: "10AM for coffee/food, happy hour, shows, late night performances and dance parties til 4AM."

Nick tells us Baker Falls also plans to host Sunday all-ages matinees, They're also launching a membership program with "insider access, discounts, skip the line, etc" so stay tuned for more info on that.

Baker Falls' downstairs "Fever Dream" listening lounge was designed by Deb Parker of Beauty Bar, Barmancy and Babyland.

Check out Baker Falls initial lineup of shows, along with photos of Judy Bodor working on the space earlier this year and the stage as it looks now, below.

baker falls 1 loading...

baker falls stage loading...

BAKER FALLS - INITIAL SHOW LINEUP

7.13 - This Must Be the Place: Music, Community and Vanished Spaces in New York book release party

7.14 - free psych/drone/jam

7.15 - Lach and Friends Anit-Folk/Anti-Hoot w/ RB Korbet and Highly Effective People, Angela Carlucci, Natalie Asport

7/16 - Stand-up comedy w/ Erik Bergstrom and friends

07.20 - Sunflower Bean w/ Gift, Slow Fiction

07.27 - Arthur Moon w/ Angélica Garcia -

07.28 - Cumgirl8

08.12 - STUY

08.17 - Michael Incognito [Single Release Party]

08.18 - Shamir [Album Release Party] w/ Peaer, Maneka

08.24 - The Muckers

08.25 - Liam Benzvi w/ Melody English

08.26 - Beau w/ Annie Blackman

09.02 - Thus Love w/ Flossing, Robber Robber

09.09 - Modern English

09.12 - Glitter & Concrete Book Release

09.23 -Seth-Herbert Faergolzia's Dufus 25th Anniversary Show

10.12 - Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse w/ Golden Apples

10.26 - Robert Finley

10.29 - Duff Thompson w/ Steph Green

11.16 - Purr - NYC lifers making beautiful, lightly psychedelic indie pop.

11.18 - Nirvana Unplugged