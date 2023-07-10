Balance and Composure played their first NYC reunion show at Knockdown (pics)
Balance and Composure said goodbye with a run of farewell shows in 2019, but the Doylestown, Pennsylvania post-hardcore band eventually regrouped to write music together again, and they made a surprise return this spring with two new songs and the announcement of some shows. They played Philly, LA, and Pomona in June, and came to NYC for a sold-out show at Queens' Knockdown Center on Saturday (7/8). They played both new songs at the show, plus plenty of favorites from all three full-lengths--2011's Separation, 2013's The Things We Think We're Missing, and 2016's Light We Made--plus two of the Light We Made outtakes that later surfaced on the Slow Heart 7". It's great to have them back and pictures from the night by Nick Karp are in this post.
Up next for Balance and Composure: Riot Fest.
Balance and Composure @ Knockdown Center - 7/8/23 Setlist (via)
Tiny Raindrop
Savior Mode
Keepsake
Run From Me
Body Language
Back of Your Head
Parachutes
I Tore You Apart in My Head
Midnight Zone
Last to Know
More to Me
Postcard
Quake
Stonehands
Notice Me
Encore:
Reflection