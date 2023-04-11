Balance & Composure are back! Two new songs out now, shows announced

Balance & Composure broke up after a final run of shows in 2019, but now they're back! They've got new music, and they've announced shows for this spring and summer. Two new songs are out now, "Savior Mode" and "Last to Know," along with a video for the former (directed by the band's own Erik Petersen and Jon Simmons, alognside Britain Weyant). Jon Simmons says:

It’s the feeling of being the last one in on an elaborate cruel prank being played on you. Some people can use you up for what they need and then abandon you when they feel fulfilled. With this song, I just wanted to say my piece.” It’s an emotionally-resonant highlight from the band, with a touch of angst and a soaring crescendo chorus that leaves a lasting impact well after its final notes play out.

The songs were produced by longtime collaborator Will Yip, and they were released via Will's Memory Music label.

The upcoming shows are in Philly, LA, Pomona, and NYC, with support from Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing, Vein offshoot Fleshwater, Seahaven, Death Bells, Grist Mil, Choir Boy, and Toledo, varying by date. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/14) at 10 AM local.

The NYC show is July 8 at Knockdown Center, and that one's with Choir Boy and Toledo. All dates below.

For more on B&C, read our retrospectives on 2011's Separation and 2013's The Things We Think We're Missing.